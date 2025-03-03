J-K govt to seek central help in tapping energy sector's full potential, says Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) The Omar Abdullah-led government will seek the Centre's support in tapping the full potential of Jammu and Kashmir's energy sector, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday.

Addressing the assembly which convened for the budget session, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir was endowed with an abundance of water resources that were yet to be fully harnessed.

"My government is committed to harnessing the full potential of these water resources so that their economic dividend enhances people's lives and Jammu and Kashmir's financial position. My government will seek the support of the central government to make a significant leap in our energy sector," he said.

Sinha said the Union Territory's energy sector was undergoing a transformative phase, with the government committed to ensuring early completion of key hydroelectric projects, including the Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar and the Ratle.

"These projects will collectively add 3,014 megawatt capacity, significantly strengthening the region's energy security. Several other projects such as the Dulhasti-II and the Kirthai-I are in the pipeline, further reinforcing Jammu and Kashmir as a hub of renewable energy," the lieutenant governor said.

He said significant strides had been made in strengthening the Union Territory's power infrastructure.

"Transmission capacity has increased 50 per cent with the successful completion of 28 projects. The distribution capacity has gone up 40 per cent with the execution of 194 projects. Additionally, construction of several receiving and grid stations are being expedited by the government, further fortifying the transmission and distribution network, minimising power losses and enhancing efficiency," Sinha said.

The Abdullah dispensation is committed to installing solar panels on all government buildings in phases, promoting sustainable energy adoption, he added.

Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, solar panels are being installed in more than 80,000 households in the Union Territory, ensuring access to affordable and clean energy while advancing the region's renewable energy goals, Sinha said.

The government is also committed to achieving 100 per cent smart metering to ensure the reduction of aggregate technical and commercial losses and increasing revenue generation, he added.