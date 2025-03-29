J-K govt to set up early warning system to deal with sudden glacial lake breaches

Srinagar, Mar 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is establishing an early warning system to enhance preparedness for any sudden breach of glacial lakes due to the climate change-induced rapid melting in the Himalayas, officials said here.

They said there is an "imminent risk of sudden breach" of Glacial Lakes in the high-altitude regions, particularly in the Himalayas, and the government has adopted a proactive approach for mitigation and risk reduction to address the growing threat.

"The government of J-K has adopted a focused, holistic and a proactive approach which include comprehensive understanding of risk landscape and the development of robust mitigation and risk reduction strategies," an official said.

In this connection, the government has constituted the FGMC or Focused 'Glacial Lake Outburst Flood' (GLOF) Monitoring Committee which has conducted expeditions to various such lakes to enhance understanding and preparedness against potential hazards.

Geographical field expeditions were conducted to the two glacier lakes -- Sheshnag and Sonsar enroute the Holy Amarnath Cave in the Himalayas, the officials said.

After the expeditions, a detailed report was shared with the FGMC highlighting the major findings and future possibilities for deliberations, they said.

Also, a specialised team carried out expeditions and undertook a comprehensive study of three other critical glacial lakes in the Kishtwar district, including Mundiksar Lake, Hangu Lake and an unnamed lake, they added.

The officials said the expeditions provided valuable data on the conditions of the lakes, surrounding environmental factors, and potential risks of a breach, or technically, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF).

Another expedition was carried out to the Gangabal Lake, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district -- a high-altitude glacial lake located in the northwestern Himalayas, they said.

The expedition examined the physical and geological characteristics of Gangabal Lake, and a particular focus was given to assessing the local geomorphology, the stability of the natural dam containing the lake, and the conditions of the glaciers feeding it, the officials said.

The investigation provided critical insights into the GLOF hazard potential of Gangabal Lake and contributed to broader efforts to enhance climate resilience in the region, they said.

Field expeditions for the rest of the categorised lakes are scheduled to be carried out in the coming months, the officials added.

They said these expeditions underscore the "urgent need" for enhanced monitoring and risk management strategies to address the growing threat of GLOFs in the Himalayas.

The insights gained through these exercise will be instrumental in formulating risk mitigation strategies and enhancing the early warning systems in the region as understanding the potential GLOF hazards associated with specific glacial lakes is crucial for disaster preparedness, they said.

Officials said more detailed studies are also being planned.

In the next phase, they said, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) will focus on more scientific multi-disciplinary studies like electric resistivity tomography, bathymetric investigation, hydrological study of discharge, geological studies, topography survey and susceptibility assessment among others.

The DMRRR has planned to install early warning systems for generating real-time alerts and automated weather stations (AWS) for regular monitoring at most of high-risk glacial lakes in the Union territory in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and a technical partner, the officials said.

The GLOF mitigation strategy is being implemented in a phased manner in the UT with the help of Expedition and Data Collection, identifying and studying glacial lakes that pose a high risk of GLOFs based on the assessments provided by the NDMA, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Central Water Commission (CWC), etc.

Detailed data will be gathered through bathymetric surveys, water sampling, and meteorological data collection. Additionally, the dynamics and characteristics of these lakes will be analysed to determine the feasibility of lake-lowering techniques for reducing the risk of potential GLOF events, they said.

The officials said a comprehensive risk mitigation strategy will be devised, developing and implementing specific mitigation measures. This includes creating comprehensive plans for lowering the water levels of high-risk lakes identified earlier.

A fully functional GLOF Early Warning System (EWS) will also be established to enhance preparedness, they said.

Personnel will be trained in the operation and interpretation of the EWS, ensuring effective responses to potential GLOF events. Wherever necessary, the lake-lowering techniques and site specific mitigation measures will be taken to further mitigate the risks, they said.

Efforts to expand the mitigation programme are being expedited, they added.

The officials said the NDRF, SDRF and ITBP have been sensitised to be prepared to deal with any emergent situation. 'Aapda mitras' have been sensitised and activated to remain vigilant in the local areas and be prepared.

The FGMC has asked the District Disaster Management Authorities to put in place the GLOF management plans and to be well prepared for GLOF hazard, they said.

Consistent and sustained efforts will be continued by the FGMC and department of DMRRR to address the GLOF Hazard involving all stakeholders and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of people, they added. PTI SSB TIR TIR