J-K govt to simplify NOC issuance for constructions in municipal areas

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) The process of granting no objection certificates to people seeking constructions within municipal areas in Jammu and Kashmir will be simplified, Social Welfare Minister Sakeena Itoo told the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raised by People's Conference legislator Sajad Gani Lone, Itoo said that according to Section 203 of the Municipal Act and J-K Unified Building Bylaws 2021, no person shall erect, re-erect or make any material alteration to any building within the respective jurisdiction of the urban local bodies without the sanction of the municipality.

“The UBBL Clause 2.18 requires NOCs from different departments, including town planning,” she said.

The minister said there are three town planners in the Town Planning Organisation, Kashmir, while the number of the existing local bodies in Kashmir is 40 (10 municipal councils and 30 municipal committees).

The Town Planning Organisation has been re-organised to create a district cadre to support the preparation and implementation of master plans for every town, the minister said.

Replying to various supplementaries, the minister said the matter of delay in issuing NOCs shall be examined and addressed.

The concerned officials would be asked to ensure NOC issuance in a time-bound manner, she said.

"All the suggestions by the legislators will be taken into consideration to ensure that people do not suffer," she added.