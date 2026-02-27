J-K govt to strictly enforce e-challan, GPS tracking to curb illegal mining: Dy CM Choudhary

Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday directed the strict enforcement of e-challans at crusher units, mandatory GPS tracking of all vehicles transporting mining material and implementation of the “one parchi–one load” rule to curb illegal mining across the Union territory, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said.

Choudhary announced the directions at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the mining department here, stressing the need to strengthen enforcement mechanisms in all districts.

“I have directed officers for strict enforcement of e-challan at crusher units, mandatory GPS tracking of all vehicles transporting mining material and implementation of the ‘one parchi–one load’ rule to curb illegal mining across Jammu and Kashmir,” he told reporters.

Reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, the deputy chief minister said no vehicle would be allowed to transport mining material without a valid ‘parchi’ (authorised e-challan).

“Only one load will be permitted against each parchi, and any misuse or duplication shall invite strict action against the violator,” he said.

Making GPS tracking mandatory, Choudhary ordered that all vehicles involved in mining operations must have functional GPS devices installed.

“Vehicles operating without GPS shall be seized, and stern action shall be taken against the defaulters,” he said.

Emphasising strict adherence to approved excavation limits, he said no excavation would exceed the prescribed depth and that mining beyond authorised riverbed zones and illegal night operations would be dealt with firmly.

Calling for stronger inter-department coordination, the deputy chief minister said collective responsibility and joint action were essential to eliminate illegal mining and prevent attempts to defame the administration.

He also gave a free hand to the district-level task force to act decisively against the violators.

“I give DCs, who head the district task forces, and SSPs a free hand to take strict action against the offenders, including complicit officials. No external pressure will be tolerated while dealing with the offenders,” he said.

Choudhary also directed the mining department to intensify monitoring mechanisms and strengthen ground-level enforcement to safeguard natural resources in J-K.

He asked the deputy commissioners to identify mining blocks, ensure environmental clearances, carry out fair demolition of illegal units, provide information on utilisation of mining funds and ensure complete compliance with the ban on illegal mining in all districts.

He also instructed the clearance of pending power dues by the crusher units, suspension of MDLs and adoption of best mining practices from other states and UTs to curb illegal mining operations in J-K.