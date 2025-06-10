J-K govt transfers 134 officials

Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) In an administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of 134 officials with immediate effect.

The transfers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers were issued by the commissioner secretary general administration department on the order of the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

The order stated that the transfers and postings were made in the interest of the administration.

Several officers of the rank of special secretary, secretary, commissioner, director general, managing director and director were among the 134 officials transferred. PTI SSB DV DV