J-K govt will work to take UT out of its difficulties: Farooq

Srinagar, Apr 9 (PTI) Ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the government would work to take Jammu and Kashmir out of its difficulties even as its "enemies" will keep on criticising.

"Enemies will always be there, the enemies will continue to say that, but we will do the work we have to do and bring this state out of its difficulties," he told reporters when asked about the ruckus in the assembly and the opposition's charge that the ruling party did not bring a resolution over the Waqf Amendment Act.

Abdullah was the chief guest at a women's conclave at the SKICC here.

The NC president said the country will not become strong till its women get their due.

"They are 50 per cent and time has come to give them their rights. Work on the (Womens') Bill passed by the Parliament should begin immediately so that they get their rights," he said.

Asked about his earlier remarks about establishing a centre for women in J-K, Abdullah said, "We will establish a womens' centre. As this is the crown of India, we will start it from the crown. I have asked them to identify the land and we will support them in whatever we can".

To a question about pending court cases related to women especially domestic violence, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said if our daughters enter assembly, be elected District Development Council or to panchayats, then they can fight for their rights.

