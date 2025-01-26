J-K govt working on 'Mission YUVA' to create 1.37 lakh enterprises in 5 years: LG Sinha

Jammu: The government is working on 'Mission YUVA' aimed at establishing Jammu and Kashmir as a hub of entrepreneurial excellence and employment generation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

The initiative seeks to create over 1,37,000 enterprises and generate about 4,25,000 jobs over five years, he said while addressing an official Republic day function here.

"Designed to address unemployment in the region, particularly among the youth and women, the initiative envisions creating a dynamic ecosystem for enterprise development.

This comprehensive strategy capitalises on the region's socio-economic potential and cultural heritage, driving a transformative journey towards inclusive prosperity,” Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor (LG) said the programme aims to foster nano-entrepreneurs, with special focus on first-generation entrepreneurs, women, and youth from remote areas; establish new MSMEs in growth and sunrise sectors; scale existing businesses towards sustainable growth; and promote innovative startups and knowledge-based enterprises.

The administration has also taken necessary steps for fast-track recruitment in government jobs, the LG said.

"In the past four to five years, 40,000 appointments were made based on transparency and merit.

The process for compassionate appointments has also been expedited," Sinha said, adding that 10,616 positions have been referred to the Public Service Commission and Services Selection Board, out of which notifications for 7,376 positions have been issued.

Examinations for 6,090 positions have already been conducted, he said.

"This year, 1,116 cases under SRO-43 have been approved, while 150 cases are under review. A total of 4,500 children have been provided free training at 92 Khelo India Centres, who are now shining on national podiums.

"As many as 15,000 sports persons represented J-K in national and zonal competitions in different disciplines. Special focus has been given to women's participation, with our women athletes winning medals and earning accolades at national and international meets," he said.

He said one of J-K's crowning achievements is the revival of international cricket through the Legends League, hosted in J-K for the first time since 1988, drawing global attention and massive crowds.

"A water sports academy at Nehru Park in Srinagar and a fencing academy at MA Stadium in Jammu have been established.

The prestigious Khel Gaon in Nagrota, a multi-sports hub with world-class facilities, will soon be completed," Sinha said.

The LG also said that high-performance training centres will be developed in every district in a phased manner to enhance athlete training and performance.

"A gymnastics academy shall be established at GINDUN Stadium in Srinagar for providing specialised training to aspiring gymnasts. After successfully hosting four editions of Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg, we look forward to host the fifth edition in February," Sinha said.

Urban youths are being provided self-employment opportunities under various self-employment programmes, which include the National Urban Livelihood Mission, National Rural Livelihood Mission, besides the creation of self-help groups and skill development and training under Himayat scheme, the LG said.

"The government plans to transform 40,000 women into 'Lakhpati Didis' to promote livelihood and empowerment of rural women," Sinha said.

He also said Jammu and Kashmir has pioneered the establishment of 20 hubs for women's empowerment, which serve as vital centres for offering comprehensive information on a wide range of women-centric schemes.

More than 550 persons with disabilities have secured employment in the government sector due to a change in the reservation policy and notification of posts suitable for various benchmark disabilities, Sinha said.