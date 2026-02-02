J-K govt's vision document shows 'zero empathy' for mentally distressed Kashmiris: PDP MLA

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para on Monday criticised the National Conference-led government for its vision document, saying it shows "zero empathy" towards mental distress affecting the Kashmiris.

He was referring to the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly at the start of the 27-day-long Budget session. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to present the second budget of his government on February 6.

"Kashmir bleeds in silence. 45% of youth in deep mental distress, 41% depressed, 26% anxious, 1 in 5 with PTSD. Adults endure 7.7 traumas on average. IMHANS (Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences) Srinagar: 300–400 patients daily, 2.03 lakh OPD cases in 2024 alone.

"Yet today's J&K vision document shows zero empathy. J&K isn't just law & order, it's a humanitarian crisis. Healing & reconciliation aren't optional. Redirect your governance focus (Chief Minister Omar Abdullah)," Para said in a post on X.

Earlier, Para has given a notice to move a Private Member's Bill on reconciliation and trauma healing during the Budget Session.

According to the notice submitted to the Assembly Secretariat, the Pulwama MLA has proposed the "Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation, Trauma Healing and Dignity Bill, 2026," which seeks to recognise and address psychological trauma, emotional distress and social harm arising from decades of violence and instability in the Union Territory. PTI TAS AMJ AMJ