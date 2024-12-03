J-K Handicapped Association holds protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) observed World Disability Day on Tuesday as a “black day,” and urged the state government to improve the welfare of the disabled community in the region.

Dozens of JKHA members gathered near the Press Enclave here, holding banners and raising slogans. They called for immediate government action to enhance the welfare of disabled individuals in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters made several demands, including the launch of a special recruitment drive for qualified disabled persons and an increase in the monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. They also called for low-interest loans with subsidies and vertical reservation in jobs.

Other demands included a 4 per cent reservation in MGNREGA works, as well as a 4 per cent reservation in legislative assembly, municipalities and panchayats.

Additionally, the protesters called for the establishment of an advisory board for the socio-economic development of the disabled community and the opening of separate counters for them in government offices and banks.

The protesters appealed to the government to implement these measures in line with the provisions of the Disability Act, 2016, and existing government orders before dispersing peacefully. PTI SSB ARD ARD