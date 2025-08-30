J-K has always stood as original symbol of natural beauty: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has always stood as the original symbol of natural beauty and tourism while many regions now market themselves with catchy slogans, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said.

Addressing the annual function of HDFC Bank at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar on Friday evening, Abdullah lauded the institution's growth, resilience and long-term commitment to the Union Territory, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Highlighting the Union Territory's legacy of tourism, Abdullah recalled the historic description of Kashmir as the "Heaven on Earth" inscribed on the walls of Red Fort centuries ago.

The chief minister urged visitors to explore places beyond Srinagar, assuring that their experience would encourage them to return with families and friends.

Inviting the delegates to explore Kashmir's beauty, he added that repeated visits are the true measure of the UT's tourism efforts. "Our success will not be measured by bringing you here once, but by ensuring that you return," he said, emphasising the importance of sustainable tourism.

Referring to the bank, the chief minister said it has become an important partner in Jammu and Kashmir's economic progress.

With 124 branches and a wide network of ATMs across urban and remote areas, the bank has extended its services to deposits, lending, priority sector financing and customer-driven initiatives, reflecting its deep-rooted commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Abdullah expressed gratitude to the HDFC Bank for choosing Jammu and Kashmir for its prestigious annual function, remarking that such events reinforce the UT's growing partnership with the banking sector.

"The HDFC Bank's presence here today is a reaffirmation of faith in Jammu and Kashmir's potential and its future," he added.