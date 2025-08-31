J-K HC asks for donation from judges, other staff to help flood victims in UT

Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought donation from all its staff including judges to help victims of the recent cloudburst and flash floods in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order issued by registrar vigilance (for registrar general), High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Rajeev Gupta, all the members of the Jammu and Srinagar wings of the High Court Bar Association were also requested to contribute voluntarily for the victims.

The order was issued pursuant to the appeal made by Chief Justice Arun Palli to donate towards the relief fund of the government of J-K in view of the devastation caused by the recent cloudbursts followed by flash floods.

More than 130 people, mostly pilgrims, were killed and over 120 were injured while 33 have remained untraced following cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14. The record rainfall on August 26-27 also caused flash floods in low-lying areas across the region, causing widespread damage.

The order said all the judges of the high court will contribute Rs 20,000 each, district judges Rs 10,000 each, civil judges (senior division) Rs 7,000 each, civil judges (junior division) Rs 5,000 each, gazetted officers of high court and district judiciary Rs 5,000 each, non-gazetted officials Rs 1,000 each, registrar judicial(s) of both the wings of the high court Rs 1,000 each.

Seeking a list of contributors, the order said the registrar general would issue a consolidated cheque of the entire deposited amount to the government of J-K.