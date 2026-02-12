J-K HC to hear Mehraj Malik's PSA case next week

Srinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will hear next week AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's petition challenging his detention under the controversial Public Safety Act.

Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani heard the arguments of state counsels Sunil Sethi and Monica Kohli on Thursday.

The court listed the case for further hearing on February 19, Advocate Appu Singh Slathia told reporters after the court hearing.

The court had part heard the arguments of the state counsels last week.

Malik, the MLA from Doda, was arrested under the Public Safety Act in September last year.

The Aam Admi Party had challenged his detention in the high court.