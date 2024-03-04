J-K highway reopened for one-way traffic after 2-day closure

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) The vehicular movement was resumed for one-way traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday after a two-da-long closure following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall, officials said The 270-kilometre highway, the only all-weather link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed for traffic early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall at over a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal including Dalwas, Mehad-Cafetia and Hingni in Ramban, they said.

"In view of the single lane and poor surface of the road at Dalwas, Mehad-cafeteria, Nachlana, Gangroo, Hingni, Kishtwari Pather, only one-way traffic was resumed this morning till the road gets double land repaired,” a traffic police officer said.

Traffic is moving normally from Jammu to Srinagar today, he said.

However, the traffic department advised commuters to follow lane discipline and drive cautiously.

"Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, overtaking can lead to congestion. People are advised not to ply against traffic plans in view of the possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashree and Banihal on the highway,” the officer said.

A portion of the road near Panthiyal was also washed away, the officials said.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway has been restricted to one way since February 26 and was being used alternatively from Jammu and Srinagar after heavy rains and snowfall damaged the arterial road at several places last week. PTI AB NB