J-K: Hindu organisations hold protest against violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Kishtwar/Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Several Hindu organisations, besides the BJP, on Monday staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district against alleged incidents of assault, arson, loot and killings of members of the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Several shops and business establishments remained shut over a bandh called by the Sanatan Dharm Sabha.

Led by Sanatan Dharm Sabha president Mahant Ram Sharan Dass Acharya, several Hindu organisations held a protest at Kuleed Chowk against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, including alleged attacks on temples and violence against women.

The protesters, who sat on a dharna, expressed grave concern over the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma and other senior BJP leaders joined the dharna.

"Today, protests were held in Kishtwar against the atrocities perpetrated on Hindus in Bangladesh. On the call of Sanatan Dharm Sabha, Kishtwar observed a bandh," LoP Sunil Sharma told reporters here.

He said Hindus are standing firmly with their community members who are facing atrocities in Bangladesh. "Hindus are being attacked. Temples are being attacked. Dipu, a factory worker, was brutally lynched to death," he said.

Individuals under the banner of Sanatan Dharm Sabha will submit a memorandum to the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the Union ministers for home and external affairs, seeking the Centre's intervention to save Hindus, and protect their properties and shrines, a protester said.

Another leader, Rocky Goswami, said they are aware of the brutal killing of Dipu Das in Bangladesh.

"In protest against these incidents, a bandh has been called by the Sanatan Dharm Sabha in Kishtwar. As part of this call, effigies of Bangladesh are being burned. There is visible anger among the people, and members of the Sanatan community have come together in large numbers," he said.