J-K: HRDS India to build 1500 houses damaged during Operation Sindoor, floods for free

Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) The High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS) India will build 1500 free houses, damaged during Operation Sindoor and the recent floods, in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said here.

HRDS India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir in this regard, the spokesman said.

He said it is the initiative of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and it reflects his vision of empowering and safeguarding the future of those affected by natural calamities and unprovoked shelling on civilian population by the enemy.

The L-G presided over the MoU-signing ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here. He lauded the noble endeavour of HRDS India.

HRDS India will build 1500 free houses across the Union Territory. These three-bedroom houses will be designed and delivered as a "smart house", incorporating modern features for comfort and safety, the spokesman said.

"Construction of houses is more than just putting up structure. It is about building dreams, a fresh start and a new chapter in the lives of affected families. Human losses are so profound and devastating that they can't be measured but this initiative will definitely ease their suffering," the L-G said.

Under the initiative, HRDS India and Divisional Commissioners of both the divisions will also identify terror victim families whose houses were destroyed by terrorists, the spokesman said.

Besides 15-year life insurance coverage to all family members, HRDS India will ensure monthly health check-ups and digital connectivity for every house, the spokesman added.

As part of its extended commitment, HRDS India, in collaboration with BSNL, will provide free internet access to all beneficiary households to support education, communication, and digital inclusion.

The trained HRDS India volunteers will visit each beneficiary household monthly to disseminate information about new government schemes relevant to the beneficiaries. They will conduct free awareness sessions on health, education, hygiene, and preventive care, the spokesman said.

HRDS India will also undertake repainting of each beneficiary house every five years, at no cost to the beneficiaries. PTI SSB MNK MNK