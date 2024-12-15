J-K: Hundreds take part in rally against Vaishno Devi ropeway project

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) Hundreds of people on Sunday took out a rally through the main market in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, chanting slogans against the shrine board for setting up a ropeway along the trek.

Former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma joined the rally which started from the Shalimar Park and concluded at the bus stand, with participants also demanding release of persons arrested in connection with an FIR lodged last month following a clash between the anti-ropeway protesters and police.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, which is spearheading the agitation against the ropeway project, called for a complete strike in the town in support of their demands on December 18, one of its leaders said, adding the future course of action will be decided later in the evening.

Last month, shopkeepers, labourers, and pony and palanquin owners working on the trek staged massive protests for four days after the shrine board decided to go ahead with Rs 250-crore passenger ropeway project between Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-km route, fearing loss of their livelihood.

“We believe this project is ill-conceived and is like playing with our religious sentiments besides making the stakeholders jobless. We have already made it clear to the divisional commissioner-led committee constituted by the lieutenant governor on the issue time and again,” Sharma told reporters.

The former minister said the protesters are not against the shrine board but against the ropeway project.

“The central government and lieutenant governor immediately put a halt to the project which we believe will destroy the pilgrimage and also hit Katra economically,” he said.

Sharma said the Samiti has decided to resume the protest which was suspended on the assurance of the district administration last month.

“We were promised a solution on the issue by December 15 but nothing was done. They have not respected our demand for revocation of FIR and instead arrested the protesters,” he said, seeking support of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Jammu Bar Association to the protesters.

President of Vaishno Devi Trek Mazdoor Union, Bhupinder Singh Jamwal, said five members of the Samiti will also sit on a hunger strike during the Katra bandh on December 18.

“We want a written assurance either from the lieutenant governor or home minister that no ropeway will be constructed,” he said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK