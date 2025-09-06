J-K: IAF airlifts 2 critically ill patients from remote village in Udhampur

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday airlifted two critically ill patients from the flood and landslide-hit remote region in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The district administration of Udhampur, in collaboration with the IAF, airlifted the patients from Latti-Marothi tehsil for urgent medical intervention, the official said.

The two patients -- Shiv Lal of Sira and Diwan Chand of Latti -- were in a critical condition requiring immediate medical attention. Due to incessant rains and multiple landslides, the road connectivity between Tehsil Latti-Marothi and Udhampur remained disrupted, making air evacuation the only viable option, the official said.

Upon receiving information from the Chief Medical Officer of Udhampur, District Magistrate Udhampur Saloni Rai promptly coordinated with the IAF under the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief framework to ensure timely evacuation.

As part of the operation, one patient was shifted to Military Hospital Udhampur, while the other was admitted to Government Medical College Udhampur for specialised treatment, the official said.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all possible assistance, including emergency medical support, reaches people stranded in remote and inaccessible areas due to recent heavy rains and landslides. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL