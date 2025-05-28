J-K, ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu ink MoU to boost skill, faculty development

Jammu, May 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Skill Development signed an MoU with the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, an official said on Wednesday, describing it as a significant move to strengthen skill development and faculty training initiatives in the Union Territory.

The MoU, valid for a period of five years, outlines a collaborative framework to offer industry-aligned training and capacity-building programmes for faculty in the domains of information technology, electronics and communication, and management, targeting polytechnic and technical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

The ICT Academy is a not-for-profit public-private partnership initiative supported by the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Under the terms of the agreement, the official said, the Directorate of Skill Development has been designated as the nodal agency for implementing ICT Academy-led training programmes across affiliated institutions.

Key objectives of the MoU also includes conducting two to six high-impact training programmes annually for faculty members to align teaching with evolving industry standards, providing access to the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu (ICTACT) research journals and facilitating participation in national and international conferences, the official said.

He said the pact will focus on creating a sustainable ecosystem for skill enhancement and faculty empowerment, with scope for future expansion into research and curriculum development. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK