J-K: Ideas to be wealth of nations in 21st century, says L-G Sinha

Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) Ideas will be the new "wealth of nations" in the 21st century, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday and added that education should inspire passion for generating new ideas, research and innovations.

Speaking at the launch of Goonj - 2024, Sinha emphasised on collaboration to strengthen the Union Territory's academic landscape and called on the teaching community to ignite the creativity in students.

"In the 21st century, ideas will be the new wealth of nations. The role of a university and college campus will expand further. They will no longer be seen as academic institutions. They will be known as the base to create young minds who will change the world," Sinha said.

Goonj - 2024 has been curated to celebrate vibrant and diverse cultures, offer academic institutions the chance to highlight their strengths, promote collaboration and contribute to strengthen the academic landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said university campuses should be known for collaboration and inspiring creativity for change-makers.

"In order to make it work efficiently for the benefit of society, we must focus on relevant subjects, research and innovation to contribute to the transformation of villages and towns," Sinha said.

He also urged the teaching community to reinvent classroom learning and mentor students to unleash their true potential.

Education should help students develop courage and it should be future-oriented, he said.

Sinha further emphasised on implementing the National Education Policy - 2020 in letter and spirit and connecting younger generations with India's rich culture and ancient knowledge systems. PTI AB SZM