J-K: IED recovered in Rajouri, defused

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing around three kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The recovery was made during an anti-terror operation launched in Kakora village under the jurisdiction of Manjakote police station, they said.

Officials said that based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kakora village.

During the operation, suspected material was recovered from a forest area, which was later examined by the Bomb Disposal Squad and found to be an IED, they said.

The IED, weighing around three kilograms, was destroyed through a controlled mechanism, they added.