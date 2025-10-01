J-K: Infant found abandoned near railway track in Kathua, condition stable

Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) A two-and-a-half-month-old boy was found abandoned near a railway track in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, police said.

The infant was found abandoned near the Jammu-Pathankot railway track at Hatli in the district, following which police shifted him to a hospital where doctors declared his condition as stable, they said.

"Police brought a child to the hospital. The condition of the baby, who is under observation, is stable," a doctor told reporters. PTI AB SHS ARI