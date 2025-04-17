J-K issues advisory for workplaces amid heatwave alert

Jammu, April 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued an advisory to ensure the implementation preventive measures at shops, commercial establishments, factories, brick kilns and other workplaces in view of an heatwave alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the IMD forecast, temperatures are expected to remain above normal during the coming months of summer, labour commissioner Charandeep Singh said in the advisory.

The National Centre for Disease Control under the Union health ministry too has issued an advisory for heatwave preparedness.

According to the advisory issued by the J-K labour department, immediate action -- particularly preventive measures and awareness creation among the stakeholders -- is imperative in view of the heatwave alert in the union territory.

"It is important to note that the heatwave poses potential occupational health risks to workers, particularly those employed in outdoor and heat-intensive workplaces," Singh said in the advisory.

Keeping in view such health risks, it is imperative to adhere to the 'dos and don'ts' for safeguarding the health and well-being of the workers engaged in various sectors, he said.

All the assistant labour commissioners have been directed to ensure the implementation of the preventive and mitigative measures across all shops, commercial establishments, factories, brick kilns, construction sites, and other workplaces falling under their respective jurisdictions.

The labour department has called for the enforcement of the following preventive measures: * Employers may be advised to reschedule working hours to avoid exposure to peak heat conditions, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, wherever feasible.

* Employers must ensure uninterrupted availability of safe and cool drinking water at all workplaces.

* Employers must provide temporary shaded rest areas at the open work sites and ensure proper ventilation in the closed areas of brick kilns and construction sites.

* Employers must generate awareness among the workers on heat stress, its symptoms, and first-aid protocols to address heat-related illnesses.

* Employers must promote regular health check-ups, especially for outdoor workers and those in high-heat zones, in coordination with the local health authorities wherever possible.

* All work sites must be equipped with basic first-aid facilities, and the supervisors should have access to emergency contact numbers and transportation for medical emergencies.

* Employers must provide personal protective equipment, such as hats, caps, sunglasses, etc., to the workers at construction sites, brick kilns, etc., especially those working under the sun.

Also, the assistant labour commissioners have been directed to conduct regular inspections to assess compliance with the preventive measures, and extend guidance to the employers wherever necessary. PTI AB ARI