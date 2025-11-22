J-K: ITBP marks 64th Raising Day in Udhampur; MoS Home, LG attend

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday celebrated its 64th Raising Day in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur with Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha joining the event.

Army's northern commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Director General of J-K Police Nalin Prabhat, Director General ITBP Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General, ITBP Mukesh Singh and other senior officials also attended the Raising Day celebrations at the headquarters of 15th Battalion in Udhampur.

The MOS Home paid solemn tribute to ITBP martyrs, took the ceremonial salute, and witnessed the grand Raising Day Parade.

In his address, the minister extended greetings to all ITBP personnel and commended their exemplary service under extreme Himalayan conditions, highlighting their devotion, dedication, and professionalism in safeguarding the nation.

The DG ITBP highlighted the force's significant achievements and emphasised the ITBP's contribution in high-altitude border security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, internal security, Naxal operations and mountaineering excellence and rescue operations. The parade featured participation from all major contingents of the force, including women's contingent, Ski team, mounted column, commandos, paratroopers, dog squad and brass band.

Thrilling demonstrations added to the spectacle, including C-SAC drills by women Himveers, an integrated drone display, and a martial arts performance.

A total of five personnel received the President's Police Medal for distinguished service, while 24 officers and personnel were awarded the Police Medal for meritorious service this year, an ITBP official said.

He added that the best unit awards for the year were presented to 43 Battalion (Best Border Battalion), 52 Battalion (Best Non-Border Battalion), 27 Battalion (Best Anti-Naxal Operation Unit), 18 Battalion (Best Clean Battalion), 25 Battalion (Best Green Battalion), and 13 Battalion (Winner, Rajbhasha Chalshield Trophy-2024).