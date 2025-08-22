J-K, its youth have huge role to play in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' goal: Minister Khadse

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir and its youth have a huge role to play in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat@2047' and take the country forward, Union minister Raksha Khadse said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we have to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047. Jammu and Kashmir and its youth will play a huge role in realising that goal and taking the country forward," Khadse, the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, told reporters here.

Khadse on Friday attended a wushu selection trial for next year's Asian Games in Japan at the Sher-e-Kashmir indoor stadium, in which over 200 players participated.

The minister said the Central government is making all attempts to connect the youth of J-K with sports, and provide them a good platform so that they can win medals for the country.

"The sports ministry is making attempts in this direction and I am hopeful that the national events being held here will bring a huge transformation and play a big role in developing a Viksit Bharat and taking the country forward," she said.

"We want to take sports to every household," the minister added. PTI SSB ARI