J-K: Jamaat-backed JDF exits PAC just months after formation of alliance

Srinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Less than four months after three political parties in Jammu and Kashmir announced the formation of People's Alliance for Change (PAC), one of its constituents — the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) backed Justice and Development Front (JDF) — on Friday walked out of the coalition due to differences in its "modus operandi." The alliance, formed just a few months ago, included Sajjad Lone's Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, the People's Democratic Front (PDF) and JDF.

"We wish to announce, with great mutual respect, that the Justice and Development Front (JDF) has decided to exit the People's Alliance for Change (PAC), which came into existence a few months ago in collaboration with the People's Conference (PC) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF)," the JDF said in a statement.

The Jamaat-backed outfit said it believes pursuing an independent course will better serve its vision, values, and principles.

"...within the alliance framework, JDF has always exercised its democratic right to express differing opinions. After due reflection, we believe that pursuing an independent course will better serve our vision, values, and principles," the statement said.

Though the JDF cited "certain differences" in the working style of the PAC, it didn't provide the specifics. However, sources in the know say that the erstwhile Jamaat cadres wanted to field their candidate in the upcoming bypolls in the Budgam assembly seat, scheduled to go to the polls in November. But the PAC is believed to be pushing for Hakeem Yaseen as its joint candidate.

With the exit of JDF, it will be a difficult run for the PAC candidate as the former Jamaat cadres could have managed support from this region.

The PAC was a new political grouping in Jammu and Kashmir, formed only in June this year to challenge the existing political structure and offer an alternative to the region's long-established parties.

