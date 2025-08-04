J-K: Jammu Central University student arrested for supplying illegal arms to gangsters

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) A Jammu Central University student from Bihar was arrested on the charges of supplying illegal arms to gangsters in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The arrest of Kaif Ahmed, who is pursuing B Tech from the Central University of Jammu, followed an investigation into a firing incident outside a hotel in Miran Sahib during a function on February 23, a police spokesman said.

While two gangsters -- Rajat Raina and Raghunandan Kesar -- were arrested allegedly along with two pistols on the day of the firing, their third associate Balwinder Singh alias Goru Jatt of Vijaypur in Samba was nabbed allegedly with a pistol and some live cartridges after a hunt of six months, the spokesman said.

Acting on further leads and thorough investigation, police arrested Ahmed, a resident of Barharian in Bihar's Siwan, who is allegedly the main supplier of illegal arms to the gangsters operating in Jammu and Samba, he said.

The investigation into the case is going on and more arrests and recoveries are expected, the spokesman said.