J-K: Jitendra Singh leads with 1.24 lakh votes in Udhampur LS seat

Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP leader and Union minister Jitendra Singh has got a comfortable lead of 1,24,373 votes while seeking to retain the Udhampur seat for the third time, according to trends on the Election Commission's website.

Singh, who continuously maintained a thin lead in the initial rounds of counting, gradually saw an increase to poll 571076 votes.

His nearest rival candidate Choudhary Lal Singh of the Congress polled 4,46,703 votes.

Singh bagged the seat in 2014 and 2019.

Former minister G M Saroori, who contested the election on the ticket of his Democratic Azad Party (DPAP), came third by polling 39,599 votes. PTI AB AS AS