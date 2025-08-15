J-K: Jitendra Singh leaves for Chisoti by road after chopper forced to return due to bad weather

Jammu, Aug 15 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh is heading to disaster-hit Chisoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after his chopper failed to land due to inclement weather.

"En route to the cloudburst site in Chisoti, I had left from Jammu by an Indian Air Force helicopter, but the chopper returned after flying for one hour without finding it feasible to land," Singh wrote on X.

He further said that he has immediately left by road to reach the affected site as early as possible, though they have to travel through long, hilly and difficult terrain in bad weather.

A massive cloudburst led to flash floods in the remote mountain village in Kishtwar on Thursday, killing at least 60 people, including two CISF personnel, and trapping many more. Rescuers worked frantically and pulled out 167 people from under mounds of rubble. PTI AB SKY SKY