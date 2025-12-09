J-K: Joint search operations conducted along Indo-Pak border in Jammu region

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Accompanied by sniffer dog units, teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the BSF has conducted joint search operations in forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts as part of enhanced vigilance and security measures, an official said on Tuesday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops, along with sniffer dogs and the police Special Operations Group (SOG), have undertaken search operations in areas close to the IB, including Ganjansoo, Marh and Domana in Jammu; Nadala, Regal, Pangdour and Galar in Samba; and Khanpur and Pansar in Kathua district, officials said.

The forces conducted searches at various migratory settlements along the border. In some areas, bomb disposal squads were also part of the joint teams, they added.

Additionally, top officials, including Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and senior officers of the police, Army and BSF, have visited forward areas along the Indo-Pak border to review the security setup and operational preparedness.

The forces have put in place a winter strategy for the entire IB sector to counter infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists trying to take advantage of the foggy conditions in the coming months. PTI AB ARB ARB