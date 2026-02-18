J-K: Kashmir Police chief reviews security preparedness for Khelo India Winter Games

Srinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi, on Wednesday, reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games to be held at Gulmarg later this month.

A high-level security conference was held at Gulmarg in connection with upcoming events in the resort in north Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

He said the conference was chaired by Birdi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

Senior officers of police, the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, intelligence agencies, and civil administration participated in the meeting, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, comprehensive deliberations were held on security arrangements, area domination, deployment plans, access control measures, traffic regulation, emergency response mechanisms, crowd management and inter-agency coordination to ensure smooth and secure conduct of upcoming events, he said.

The spokesperson said the IGP directed all agencies to maintain close synergy and ensure foolproof security arrangements for the events.

The officers reiterated their commitment to ensure that the upcoming events are conducted in a safe, secure and well-coordinated manner, the spokesperson added. PTI SSB HIG HIG