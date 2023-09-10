J-K: Kathua family accuses Punjab Police of roughing up members; investigation started

Kathua/Jammu, Sep 10 (PTI) A family in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday accused Punjab Police of forcibly entering their house and roughing up members without any provocation.

Police took cognizance of the incident and took up an investigation after the victim's family met the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shivdeep Singh and briefed him about the incident, officials said.

According to the family head Rajesh Kumar, a three-member team of Punjab Police led by an Assistant Sub-Inspector barged into his house in village Tafar Sangi around 3 am and started assaulting the inmates without any reason.

Kumar alleged his family has a tractor trolley that operates between Kathua and Punjab and police from the neighbouring state were demanding money from him for this reason.

He said while the family caught hold of the ASI, two of his junior staff fled and returned with a team of commandos who took their senior away.

Later, the family, accompanied by some neighbours, visited the residence of the SSP Kathua and narrated the incident to him.

Kumar has also demanded security for his family against any further assault from Punjab policemen, according to police here.

Two policemen from Nagri police post visited the scene and took into custody some articles including a turban reportedly left behind by the policemen, the officials said. PTI COR TAS TAS VN VN