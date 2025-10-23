J-K: Kathua SSP calls for regular cordon, search operations in district's vulnerable areas

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) Senior Superintendent of Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Mohita Sharma, on Thursday stressed the importance of carrying out regular cordon and search operations and long-range patrols in vulnerable areas of the district.

During a visit to the mountainous areas of Billawar, Ramkot, Nangala and Machedi to further strengthen the security grid in Kathua and review the existing security setup, she instructed all officers to remain vigilant and proactive to prevent any anti-national activities.

Sharma directed officers to maintain close surveillance on overground workers and their associates, emphasising the importance of regular cordon and search operations, patrolling and long-range operations in vulnerable areas.

The SSP reiterated that Kathua Police is committed to maintaining peace and security across the district, and there will be no leniency towards any anti-national elements.

During the visit, the officer chaired a high-level security review meeting with the Army, CRPF and other sister security agencies operating in upper Kathua.

The meeting focused on critical issues such as infiltration, movement of suspicious elements, presence of anti-national elements, domination of infiltration routes, strategic deployment of forces, and inter-agency coordination and synergy, officials said.

The SSP emphasised the need for enhanced coordination among all security agencies to effectively counter potential threats and ensure peace and stability in the region.

Following the meeting, the SSP visited the SOG Camp at Machedi, where she interacted with personnel from SOG Machedi, SOG Dugaini, SOG Katli and officers of the Machedi Outpost.