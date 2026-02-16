J-K: Khelo India Winter Games starting from Feb 23, raises hopes of tourism revival in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) The Khelo India Winter Games, starting from February 23 and to be held at Kashmir's Gulmarg, will witness participation from more than 700 athletes and officials, officials said.

"There has been good snowfall this winter, which is a boost for skiing and sledging activities. Khelo India Winter Games is being held here, and it will help us earn our livelihood," said Mohammad Rafeeq Chechi, a ski assistant.

The first leg of the Khelo India Winter Games for ice events was held in Ladakh's Leh, from January 20 to 26 this year, while the second leg of the games, for snow events, will be held at Gulmarg from February 23 to 26.

"Gulmarg Tayyar hai, Aapka intezaar hai (Gulmarg is ready, We are waiting for you)," Chechi said in a video released by the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

Gulmarg will feature four medal disciplines, namely Ski Mountaineering, Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing (Cross-Country), and Snowboarding, with around 400 athletes expected to compete, and Alpine Skiing drawing the highest participation, they said.

Aijaz Ahmad Wani, a tourist guide from the nearby Tangmarg area, said a large section of youngsters in and around Gulmarg earn their living from tourism-related activities.

"The more the tourists, the better our income. The tourist arrivals had dropped significantly after the Pahalgam terror attack last year. However, the tourists have started coming again, and we hope the winter games will kickstart a good year for tourism in Kashmir," Wani said.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya announced the dates for the Gulmarg leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 last week.

"The Gulmarg leg is coming at the back of the Winter Olympics, and this is the perfect time to host the Khelo India Winter Games," Mandaviya had said.

The event will be the sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, and all six have been held in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

After a successful first phase in Leh, a similar excitement would be witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir, he added.

At the conclusion of the KIWG 2025 season, the Indian Army topped the team standings with 18 medals, while Himachal Pradesh finished second, followed by Ladakh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

At the end of the KIWG 2026 Ladakh leg, Haryana led the medal tally with four gold medals, all won by its figure and ice skaters, followed by Ladakh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. PTI MIJ SHS SHS