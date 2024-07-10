J-K: Kishtwar-Paddar road reopened after 10-day-long landslide clearance operation

Jammu, Jul 10 (PTI) The crucial road connecting remote Paddar sub-division with district headquarters Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir was on Wednesday open to traffic after remaining closed for 10 days owing to a massive landslide, a senior government official said.

The landslide had blocked Kishtwar-Paddar road near Nagseni on June 30, halting vehicular movement and impacting essential supplies to the Paddar sub-division.

“The road was successfully reopened following the clearance of the landslide (debris) at the Pathernaki Point of Nagseni,” Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav said.

Yadav, who personally ensured the safety of the newly cleared road by test-driving his vehicle, expressed his appreciation for the patience of people and the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in this critical operation.

Yadav on Tuesday visited the landslide-affected area and oversaw the road clearance work throughout the day.

The combined efforts of the district administration, police, General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), and hydroelectric power projects have resulted in the successful reopening of the road at Pathernaki slide point.

The road for light vehicles has been restored, thereby re-establishing connectivity to the Paddar sub division, the DC said, adding that hundreds of stranded people, including pilgrims who have come for Machail Mata yatra, have now been able to cross and essential commodities have been supplied to Padder.

On Sunday, Yadav personally trekked to the landslide spot to reach the Paddar side, overseeing the repair of the Singhrah bridge by GREF authorities to ensure supply of essential items to the sub-division from Himachal Pradesh. PTI TAS NB