J-K: Kulgam police extend humanitarian assistance to flood victims

Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI) Braving torrential rains, police personnel in Kulgam district have extended humanitarian assistance to locals trapped in floods and set up a community kitchen for those stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Police also rescued 11 families, including a pregnant woman and children, in Napora area of the district.

"District police Kulgam organised a community kitchen at Qazigund for drivers and commuters stranded due to adverse weather and consequent traffic disruptions along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway," a police spokesperson said.

He said the initiative not only provided immediate relief to commuters but also reaffirmed the force's unwavering commitment to public welfare beyond the sphere of conventional policing.

The national highway had been closed for traffic for most part of the past week due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rainfall in the region.

The endeavour was spearheaded by Kulgam SSP Sahil Sarangal who was assisted by additional SP (national highway), SDPO Qazigund and other officers.

"Adequate arrangements of wholesome meals and drinking water were ensured, bringing respite to those in distress," the spokesperson said.

He said the humanitarian gesture evoked wide appreciation from commuters and locals, highlighting police's steadfast resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the community in every circumstance.

Heavy and persistent rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in South Kashmir, has triggered widespread flooding and waterlogging in districts like Kulgam.