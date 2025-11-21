J-K: L-G launches construction of houses in Rajouri for families affected by cross-border shelling

Rajouri/Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a housing project in Rajouri district for families whose homes were destroyed in cross-border shelling by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

According to officials, 388 prefabricated houses will be built under the first phase of the project. Each unit will consist of three rooms and will come with free insurance cover, free maintenance for five years, and regular medical checkups for the occupants.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Saryah Jhangar village situated on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera subdivision, the L-G said the initiative was part of the government’s continued effort to rehabilitate affected families.

The project is supported by HRDS India, an NGO headed by Shrimath Swami Atma Nambi.

"We had requested an NGO that builds houses across the country for disaster-affected people, to also make arrangements for constructing homes here," Sinha said.

He said a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, and the NGO some time back, under which 1,500 new houses will be built.

"In Rajouri, the foundation stones for 388 houses have been laid today, and these will be completed within six months," he said.

Sinha noted that the average cost of each house is around Rs 9.80 lakh.

"The Rs 2 lakh assistance provided by the Government of India through SDRF -- whether for those affected by shelling during Operation Sindoor or by floods -- is not sufficient for building a house," he said, expressing his gratitude to the NGO for deciding to provide shelter to the people affected by crises.

The L-G also interacted with affected families, assuring them of complete support from the administration.

Officials informed the residents that, in addition to the relief already provided, further assistance was being arranged through the NGO to ensure complete rehabilitation.

Sinha said the administration had already extended over Rs 10 crore in relief to other house owners under Security Related Expenditure (SRE), and other central schemes.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to the complete rehabilitation of affected families, and improving the lives of every resident of Poonch," he added.

The new houses are being constructed for families whose homes were destroyed in incessant shelling by Pakistan forces during Operation Sindoor, and in the recent flash floods. PTI COR AB ARB ARB