J-K L-G Manoj Sinha visits Valley's first Chrysanthemum theme garden in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the Valley's first Chrysanthemum Theme Garden at the Botanical Garden here, after it was recently opened for the public.

The L-G was accompanied by senior officials, including his Principal Secretary Mandeep Bhandari, Secretary of the Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Zubair Ahmad, and Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo, according to a spokesperson.

Spread over 100 kanals, Jammu and Kashmir's first Chrysanthemum Theme Garden, developed by the floriculture department, offers a wide array of autumnal flowers on display for both locals and tourists, the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, visited the garden inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on October 25. PTI SSB ARB RUK RUK