Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered a probe into the accidental blast in Nowgam police station, which left nine people dead and 32 others injured.

"I have ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion," Sinha said in an X post.

Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 15, 2025

The L-G expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the incident.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Sinha said the government stands in solidarity with the families, friends and loved ones of the departed.

All possible assistance is being provided to those affected, he added.