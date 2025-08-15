J-K L-G pays tribute to freedom fighters on Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan here on the 79th Independence Day.

The L-G paid tributes to freedom fighters and bravehearts of Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces. He also paid homage to the citizens who lost their lives in the cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar, a day ago.

"On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge that no individual or village is left out of this historic journey of peace and progress. As we watch tricolour flying high, let us look ahead with pride, confidence and hope towards a better and brighter future for the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir," Sinha said.

"Hoisted our National Flag at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all. This is a day we salute our tricolour and feel pride in watching it fly high in the sky," he said in an X post.

"I join every citizen in paying homage to our freedom fighters, whose undying love for Motherland secured us our freedom. I pay tribute to civilian martyrs, who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22," he added.

Sinha thanked the armed forces, intelligence agencies, Jammu and Kashmir Police and every personnel involved in 'Operation Sindoor' and 'Operation Mahadev' for their bravery and commitment to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

"My heart also goes out to the families affected by cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar. I am devastated by this natural calamity and express my condolences to the bereaved families. Relief Operations are underway on war footing," he added. PTI MIJ RUK RUK