J-K L-G takes stock of rain situation, expresses condolences over tragedy in Rajouri

Srinagar, Sept 3 (PTI) In view of the incessant rains in Jammu and Kashmir over the last two days, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed preparations to meet the eventuality of floods.

Sinha spoke to senior officials and took stock of the situation, an official spokesperson said.

The L-G was briefed on the rescue and relief measures being taken on ground by teams of the Army, Air Force, Central Armed Police Force, district administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force.

"He was briefed that people affected by flood in Akhnoor were evacuated to safety by Border Security Force, NDRF and police. People from around 67 villages in Anantnag, Budgam and Pulwama were moved to safer locations and nomadic families in Pulwama and Shopian were provided shelters by the respective district administrations," the spokesperson said.

Nine relief shelters are ready in Srinagar city, the L-G was informed.

Sinha asked the senior officials to take all necessary preventive measures against water-borne diseases. He asked them to ensure ration, blankets, medicines, cooking gas cylinders and pure drinking water to the affected families and speedy restoration of power infrastructure.

Sinha urged people to take all possible precautions and safety measures.

He also expressed condolences to those affected by the tragedy at Kangri village in Sunderbani, Rajouri district. A mother and daugter were killed in Kangri when the roof of their 'kucha' house collapsed in the heavy rain early on Wednesday.