J-K L-G thanks Centre for sanctioning 5,000 houses for flood-hit families

Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned the construction of over 5,000 houses which were damaged in the recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

Sinha expressed gratitude to the central government for sanctioning the construction of 5,061 houses, saying it would bring back safety and stability in the lives of the affected families.

"Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @Narendramodi Ji & Hon'ble Union Minister of Rural Development, Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji for sanctioning the construction of 5,061 houses which were damaged due to the recent natural calamities across rural areas of J&K," the LG said on X.

He said this approval under special project of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin will bring back safety and stability in the lives of thousands of households.

"A new home will enable the families to regain the economic stability significantly improving the family's well-being," he added. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ