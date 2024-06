Samba/Jammu: A man was killed in suspected firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

Vasudev, a 28-year-old labourer, was brought dead to hospital with a bullet injury in his chest, they said.

He was working on a construction project along the IB when he received a bullet in his chest. The BSF and police official are looking into matter, they added.