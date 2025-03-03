J-K: Langate MLA protests against civilian killings

Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed on Monday held a protest in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly premises to demand justice for the families of two persons recently killed in Kathua and Sopore, and for the restoration of statehood.

Amid rains, the legislator from Langate assembly constituency sat in the assembly premises carrying a banner and demanding a judicial probe into the two civilian deaths.

He also attempted to enter the Central Hall and display the banner during the Lieutenant Governor's address on the opening day of the Budget session but was prevented from doing so.

"I raised the demand for justice for the families of Waseem Mir and Makhan Din. The police and government are still silent on the matter. Nothing has been done. Even legislators are silent. That is why I raised the issue. We want justice for them," Ahmed told reporters outside the assembly.

He emphasised the need for judicial probes into these incidents. "We urge Lieutenant Governor to order judicial probes. We will also raise this issue in the Assembly," he added.

Mir was shot dead by security forces in Sopore in Baramulla district of north Kashmir after allegedly speeding away from a checkpoint on January 5.

Din, who was allegedly tortured in police custody, consumed poison and committed suicide in Kathua on February 4.

Ahmed also demanded the restoration of statehood, release of political prisoners, cessation of employee terminations, and cessation of the use of the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"We demand the release of political prisoners and an end to the use of PSA and UAPA," he further stated.

The Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began on Monday after a seven-year hiatus.This marks the second Assembly session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly since the formation of the NC-led government in the Union Territory.

Previously, the Assembly convened in Srinagar from November 4 to 8 last year, just 20 days after the government came to power.

In August 2019, the central government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and reorganised it into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. PTI AB DV DV