J-K lecturer suspended for appearing in SC against abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has placed a lecturer in the education department under suspension with immediate effect, days after he appeared in the Supreme Court as a party against the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Senior Lecturer Zahoor Ahmad Bhat was removed from his place of posting in Srinagar and was attached to the office of Director School Education, Jammu, while a senior officer was appointed as an inquiry officer to conduct an in-depth inquiry into his conduct, according to an official order.

"Pending enquiry into his conduct, Mr Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Senior Lecturer, Political Science, presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School Jawahar Nagar Srinagar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for violation of provisions of J&K CSR, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules 1971, J&K Leave Rules," School Education Department Principal Secretary Alok Kumar said in an order.

During the period of suspension, the delinquent officer shall remain attached in the office of Director School Education, Jammu.

"Further, it is hereby ordered that Ms Subah Mehta, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu is appointed as inquiry officer, who shall conduct an in-depth inquiry in the conduct of the delinquent officer,” the order issued on Friday read.

Hailing from central Kashmir's Budgam district, Bhat who holds a law degree, personally appeared before the Supreme Court which is currently hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state.

The central government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.