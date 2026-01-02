J-K: Leopard cub spotted in residential area in Reasi

Reasi/Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) A leopard cub was spotted in a residential area on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district but was promptly rescued and taken to the forest department office, officials said.

People spotted the cub in the Kayala area and immediately informed forest department officials, they said.

A forest department team rushed to the spot and rescued the cub. The animal was safely shifted to the forest department office.

Range Officer Siddhant Dubey said the cub would be handed over to the wildlife department for proper care and conservation. He said the animal would be treated and monitored under the supervision of experts.