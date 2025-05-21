J-K: LG announces govt job for kin of shelling victims, promises enhanced security infrastructure

Poonch/Jammu, May 21 (PTI) One member of each family that lost a loved one in the recent cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir will be given a government job, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday, assuring the affected people that their proper rehabilitation remains a top priority.

The Poonch sector witnessed heightened artillery shelling nearly two weeks ago following the rise in India-Pakistan tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

A wave of artillery shelling, missiles and drone strikes by Pakistan in the Jammu region - particularly in Poonch - killed 27 people and injured over 70 between May 8 and 10 after India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country and PoK.

Thousands have fled from the LoC and International Border areas to seek refuge in government-run relief camps.

During his visit to the border district of Poonch, the Lieutenant Governor met troops and also families who lost loved ones in artillery shelling by Pakistan between May 8 and 10.

"We have taken a major decision today that one member of each family that lost a loved one in the shelling will be given a government job," Sinha told reporters here.

He said that the families of the deceased have already been provided compensation of Rs 16 lakh, while the injured have received ex-gratia as per government norms.

Sinha also reviewed the extent of damage caused to homes and commercial establishments and said the administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is committed to swift compensation and restoration.

“An assessment is underway to quantify the damage and once completed, relief will be distributed without delay. The administration is working with urgency,” he said.

Stressing the need for enhanced security infrastructure, the LG announced a significant expansion in the construction of individual and community bunkers under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme.

“The shelling has revealed a shortage of bunkers. We will now begin construction of more bunkers across border districts,” he said.

During his visit, Sinha paid respects at Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib and interacted with the public.

He condemned Pakistan for targeting religious sites, including a gurdwara, a temple and a mosque, calling it a “cowardly attempt to disrupt social harmony”.

"I salute the people of Poonch whose courage has inspired our security forces. The Sikh community and all other citizens stood united against this effort to create religious divisions," he said.

The LG reiterated the resolve of the Centre, the UT administration, and the armed forces to act firmly against terrorism and those who seek to divide society.

Later, the LG visited the Dungus area affected by shelling and chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures.

He directed immediate restoration of essential services, comprehensive assessment for bunker construction, upgradation of healthcare facilities and strengthening of civil defence systems.

“Many houses and business establishments have been damaged in the shelling. I want to say that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of India have assured support.

"The administration is engaged in assessing the extent of losses incurred. Once that process is complete, approvals will be given at the earliest, and compensation will be distributed,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Calling for stronger border infrastructure, Sinha acknowledged a shortage of protective structures in the region and announced new initiatives.

“It has come to light that the number of bunkers is insufficient. There’s a pressing need for more. A decision has been taken to construct both community and individual bunkers under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme. Large-scale construction of bunkers will begin in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Emphasising the administration’s resolve to eliminate terrorism, he said, “The army, police and other security forces are working relentlessly to root out terrorism. I appeal to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to stand alongside our forces in this anti-terror campaign. PTI AB RT RT