J-K LG, Apni Party chief pay tributes to late BJP leader Devender Rana in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and J-K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday separately visited the house of BJP leader Devender Singh Rana (59), who passed away at a private hospital in Haryana's Fraidabad on October 31.

Sinha was the first to reach Rana’s residence in Gandhi Nagar where he paid tributes to the departed leader besides consoling the bereaved family, officials said.

Former J-K minister Bukhari also visited the residence of Rana, who was the sitting MLA from Nagrota, to express his grief over the senior politician's demise.

"Rana sahab’s passing away has left a huge void in the society. He was a popular leader who was accessible to everyone. His welfare works will always be remembered," Bukhari said.

Bukhari later chaired a meeting here to review the party’s functioning post the Assembly elections and chalk out a future strategy to strengthen its roots across the region.

Following a threadbare discussion, he directed the party leaders to work among the masses and strive hard to resolve public issues, a party release said.

Bukhari said the party is fully committed to get constitutional protection for land and jobs in the region so that they cannot be snatched.

This was Bukhari's first visit to the Jammu region after his party’s poor show in the Assembly elections in which it failed to open its account. PTI TAS ARI