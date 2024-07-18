J-K LG asks people to work together with administration to protect ancient shrines

Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday called upon the people to work together with the administration to preserve and protect the ancient shrines and places of religious importance in the Union Territory.

Sinha also paid obeisance at the Mata Sidhlakshmi Asthapan, Lokbhawan, Anantnag, on the auspicious occasion of 'Har Bah'. He prayed for the well-being of all and peace and prosperity in the Union Territory.

The LG also joined the devotees in the Maha Yagya organised by the Terathraj Sidhlakshmi Peeth Trust on Ashadh Shukla Paksha Dwadashi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha called upon the people from all sections of society to work together with the administration to preserve and protect the ancient shrines and places of religious importance.

Sinha also reiterated the commitment of the government to improve facilities for the pilgrims of holy shrines in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the LG inaugurated the Kashmir College of Engineering and Technology at Ranbirgarh, Srinagar.

Speaking on the rapid transformation taking place in the industry sector, the Sinha said the speed and scale of change in Fourth Industrial Revolution calls for strengthening the industry-academia collaborations.

Sinha emphasised on fostering innovation culture in engineering colleges and realigning the curriculum to fulfil the evolving industry requirements.

"Skills and not the degree will shape the destiny of our industries. The future workforce must have critical skills such as cognitive skills, logical reasoning, technical skills etc to build future-proof careers," he said.

He highlighted reforms in the education sector under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote startups, innovation and entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir.

At a separate function at the Raj Bhavan here, the LG released the book 'Cultural Encyclopedia of the Dard Tribe' authored by Dr Suheel Rasool Mir.

In his address, he extended his felicitations to the author for exploring the remote landscapes and intricate cultural nuances, customs, language and social structures of Dard tribe through the book.

He called for collective efforts from all stakeholders in preserving and promoting the rich customs, culture, and linguistic wealth of the tribal community. PTI SSB MNK MNK