J-K LG assures of thorough inquiry into Chattisinghpora massacre

Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday met a delegation representing those killed in the 2000 Chattisinghpora massacre and promised a thorough inquiry into the terrorist attack.

The LG's assurance came while interacting with a delegation of '35 Shaheed Singhs Welfare Organisation', Chattisinghpora, which was led by its chairman S Jagjeet Singh, at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesperson said.

He said the members of the delegation demanded a fresh probe into massacre of 35 Sikhs at Chattisinghpora Anantnag by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists on March 20, 2000.

"They further put forth various welfare issues related to the next of kin of the martyred civilians, including compassionate appointment under SRO-43, extension of benefits at par with non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits; reservation in admissions in different courses in government universities/colleges, and financial assistance for the construction of memorial at Chattisinghpora Anantnag," the spokesperson said.

He said the LG reaffirmed his commitment to deliver justice to families affected by terrorism in Jammu Kashmir. "He assured that a thorough inquiry will be conducted and justice will be served," the spokesperson said.

The LG told the delegation that issues and grievances of the families of those killed in the massacre will be addressed with the utmost sensitivity and on priority.

Sinha assured that the eligible family members will receive compassionate appointments, and also financial assistance for self-employment, the spokesperson said.

Lashkar-e-Taiba militants massacred 35 Sikhs at Chattisinghpora village of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on March 20, 2000, a day before then US President Bill Clinton was to arrive on his maiden visit to India.