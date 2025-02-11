J-K LG, BJP leader Sharma pay tributes to two soldiers killed in Jammu IED blast

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Tuesday paid tributes to two army personnel including a captain who were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Akhnoor sector here.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Lt Governor Sinha said in a message.

He said the entire nation stands firmly with the family of the “martyrs in this hour of grief”.

Separately, Sharma, who is the Leader of the Opposition in J&K Assembly, also condemned the attack and strongly criticized Pakistan's continued support for terrorism.

“The cowardly act of targeting our soldiers through IED blasts is yet another proof of Pakistan’s malicious intent to destabilize peace in the region. It is time for strict action to put an end to such cross-border terrorism,” he said.

Sharma reaffirmed his belief that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism would be eradicated completely and called upon the government to take stringent measures to ensure that such attacks do not recur.

He also urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in fostering terrorism and destabilizing the region.

"The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go in vain. We will continue to fight terrorism with full determination and ensure the safety and security of our people," he said, urging citizens to remain united and support the armed forces in their mission to protect the country from external threats. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK